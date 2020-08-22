Saturday, 22 August 2020

Best Cafe adds music to menu

    By Tom McKinlay
    Dunedin's iconic Best Cafe. Photo: ODT files
    It's hard to be definitive about such things, but Luke Hurley is prepared to put it out there.

    The inveterate guitarist and song writer says his gig at Dunedin’s Best Cafe on Sunday (August 23) at 5pm might be the first live music performance at the world-famous-in-Dunedin eatery.

    The cafe is these days run by Jessica Marks, whose great-grandfather Patrick Collins first opened it in 1932.

    A one-time Dunedin resident, Hurley is now Auckland based - the sort of large faceless metropolis where wild claims about uncharted live venues can be made without much fear of contradiction - but made it out of the pandemic-struck city before the latest Covid-19 cluster was diagnosed.

    The Best Cafe gig will be both acoustic and amped, he says, and draw from his extensive back catalogue, including from his most recent album, Happy Isles.

    Another album is in the works, he says.

    The gig

    Luke Hurley at Best Cafe
    30 Stuart St, Dunedin
    Sunday at 5pm

