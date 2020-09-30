Wednesday, 30 September 2020

'I Am Woman' singer Helen Reddy dies

    Australian singer, actor and activist Helen Reddy has died in Los Angeles.

    The music legend – known for her feminist anthem I Am Woman – was 78.

    The singer's life was recently turned into a movie of the same name.

    Helen Reddy in Los Angeles in 2015. Photo: Getty
    In a statement issued on Reddy's official fan Facebook page, her children Traci Donat and Jordan Sommers wrote: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen Reddy, on the afternoon of September 29th 2020 in Los Angeles."

    "She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and a truly formidable woman.

    "Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever."

    Reddy had been living with dementia in a nursing home for retired Hollywood stars in Los Angeles.

     

