Iconic band topic of book

Space Waltz have re-formed to perform at the Auckland launch of Dr Ian Chapman’s Space Waltz book at Real Groovy this Saturday, and two members will perform by zoom at the Dunedin launch next week. Photo: Brenna Gotje

The iconic 1970s New Zealand album Space Waltz, and the extraordinary band that created it, are the subject of a new book by Dunedin author, musician and lecturer Dr Ian Chapman.

The book Space Waltz — The Book of the Album, is the first New Zealand title to feature in the long-running and popular "33 1/3" popular music book series published by Bloomsbury (USA).

The release of the book, and Universal Records’ remastered reissue of the 1974 Space Waltz, by Alastair Riddell and the band Space Waltz, will be celebrated with a launch and live performance by the re-formed band at Real Groovy in Auckland this Saturday.

In Dunedin, the book will be launched with an event at University Book Shop next Wednesday, May 24, at 5.30pm, including a performance over zoom by Riddell and band member Eddie Raynor.

Alastair Riddell and Space Waltz, comprising Riddell, Eddie Raynor, Brent Eccles, Greg Clark and Peter Cuddihy, burst onto the screen and into the nation’s consciousness, with a 1974 performance of hit song Out on the Street on popular TV show Studio One/New Faces.

Dr Chapman said Riddell’s appearance and performance radiated androgeny, presenting "a version of Kiwi masculinity never imagined". The band captured the hearts of the nation’s youth, while appalling older generations.

Space Waltz burst into New Zealand’s consciousness in the mid-1970s with a look and sound that challenged the mainstream. Photo: supplied

Signed to EMI, Space Waltz recorded their eponymous album, had chart success and tours, before moving to Australia, where they struggled to make an impact. Within two years, the journey came to an abrupt end in disillusionment.

In the book, Dr Chapman explores the polarising impact of Space Waltz on 1970s New Zealand, and the ground-breaking glam and progressive rock album they left behind.

"For kids like myself, who saw that first broadcast, Space Waltz have always had legendary status," he said.

Although the band itself did not survive, many of its members went on to have impressive music careers — notably with Split Enz, The Angels, and Citizen Band.

Writing the book Space Waltz — The Book of the Album had been a fascinating process, giving Dr Chapman the opportunity to hear the memories of the original band members, who were supportive of the project.

"It was a chance to meet my heroes and to hear their memories from five decades ago," he said.

