Inspiring performance of Vivaldi recomposition

Marion Poole

Those who braved Dunedin’s drizzle to attend Jolt Dance performing with Christchurch Symphony Orchestra Players at the King’s and Queen’s auditorium on Friday evening were well rewarded.

Violinist Martin Riseley led precisely and gleefully, to the clear enjoyment of all on stage. The Players were in fine fettle. Each musical movement received full applause in an event which was inspirational on all fronts.

Max Richter’s 2012 pared back recomposing of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons is pure genius. It weaves imperceptibly in and out of known excerpts with sometimes simply a changed note which forges into dense rhythmic patterns occasionally re-emphasised, as in Summer’s storm furore.

It keeps faith with the original, while sounding new.

Some might call it a pastiche, but it works. Richter has created something new. Its eclecticism travels through rock with electronic passages through a sublimely minimalist harpsichord and violin solo.

Nothing seems out of place. Vivaldi’s work has won itself a well-earned rest from the concert halls.

Jolt Dance, a group of 19, with two tutors and one son in the mix, each performed solo items as well as duets, trios and as a corps de ballet with wonderful presence.

The most amazing spectacle was the way in which each one of the dancers threw off the shackles of their disabilities to move with great sensibility.

From a static position centre stage under subdued lighting, they each explored the waves within the music using upper body and some footwork.

Each performer captured the essence of the music’s rhythm and lyric lines with astounding intuition.

Each performer, without artifice or self consciousness, performed as if nobody was watching. The simplicity of standing arms outstretched ready to embrace the audience was particularly warmly received.

Before leaving, the audience happily shook hands with the individual performers.