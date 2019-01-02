Jimmy Osmond suffers stroke during panto

Jimmy Osmond. Photo: Reuters

US pop singer Jimmy Osmond has suffered a stroke and will take time away from the stage, a spokesperson says.

Osmond completed a performance of the Peter Pan pantomime on December 27 at the Birmingham Hippodrome theatre in central England before he was driven to hospital and diagnosed with a stroke, the representative said.

The 55-year-old is the youngest sibling in The Osmonds family troupe, which includes Donny and Marie.

He became the youngest person to reach No 1 on Britain's singles charts with the release of Long-Haired Lover from Liverpool when he was aged nine.

"He is grateful for all the well wishes and will be taking time out in the new year," the spokesperson said in a statement.