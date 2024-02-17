Obituary: Leslie McCann, musician

Les McCann at Keystone Korner, San Francisco in 1980. Photo: Brian McMillen/Wikimedia Commons

Leslie McCann’s genius bridged generations, from the parents who loved his jazz compositions to the children and grandchildren who loved the hip-hop records which regularly sampled McCann’s riffs. A self-taught pianist, the Kentucky-born McCann got into the entertainment business through the unusual method of winning a United States Navy talent contest. McCann soon established himself as a performing and recording artist and became a stable star on Atlantic Records, for whom he released a dozen albums in the ’60s and ’70s. It was also McCann who introduced the future chart-topping singer Roberta Flack to the label. A pioneer in melding jazz to more modern styles such as funk, McCann also had a lasting fascination with world music, working with artists from all over the globe before the term was even in use. A stroke in the 1990s slowed McCann down briefly, but he diverted himself into painting and photography until he had recovered sufficiently to play again. The rise of hip-hop reignited interest in the McCann back catalogue, which was sampled by the likes of A Tribe Called Quest, Cypress Hill, the Notorious B.I.G., Sean Combs, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige. McCann died on December 29, aged 88. — Agencies