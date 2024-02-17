Obituary: Leslie McCann, musician

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Leslie McCann’s genius bridged generations, from the parents who loved his jazz compositions to the children and grandchildren who loved the hip-hop records which regularly sampled McCann’s riffs. A self-taught pianist, the Kentucky-born McCann got into the entertainment business through the unusual method of winning a United States Navy talent contest. McCann soon established himself as a performing and recording artist and became a stable star on Atlantic Records, for whom he released a dozen albums in the ’60s and ’70s. It was also McCann who introduced the future chart-topping singer Roberta Flack to the label. A pioneer in melding jazz to more modern styles such as funk, McCann also had a lasting fascination with world music, working with artists from all over the globe before the term was even in use. A stroke in the 1990s slowed McCann down briefly, but he diverted himself into painting and photography until he had recovered sufficiently to play again. The rise of hip-hop reignited interest in the McCann back catalogue, which was sampled by the likes of A Tribe Called Quest, Cypress Hill, the Notorious B.I.G., Sean Combs, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige. McCann died on December 29, aged 88. — Agencies