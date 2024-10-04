Fame in a flash

Central Otago school kids with a passion for the performing arts get their chance to shine this weekend in a family fun musical, Fame Jr.

Forty-one 10 to 18 year olds are devoting the first week of their school holidays to a fast-track programme run by Stage Antics, which culminates in three live shows this weekend — it’s the first time the concept’s been brought to Queenstown.

It's all coming together: More than 40 kids from across the Central Lakes, Southland and Dunedin have pulled together a musical in a week with Stage Antics, which opens in Queenstown on Friday night.

Stage Antics kaiwhakahaere/director Emma Bishop says the show’s based on the hit movie and TV series, but unlike other stage shows, none of the students audition to take part.

‘‘It doesn’t matter if they’ve never been in a show before, or can’t sing, everyone is welcome.

‘‘We get a lot of kids on day one who are so nervous and we nurture them through the process. ‘‘It’s a very safe environment, singing and dancing as a group and the big kids support the younger ones.’’

And, for time-poor kids, the show-in-a-week concept means they start on Monday and by Saturday night it’s all done.

The young cast of Fame Jr are put through their paces at the Queenstown Memorial Centre by Stage Antics Director Emma Bishop, as part of a weeklong fast-track musical programme.

They also get an ‘‘awesome opportunity’’ to meet other kids, work with industry professionals, and get a real taste of the theatre world, Bishop says.

She’s particularly proud one of her students from junior festival shows has recently finished touring with a United States production of Hairspray, cast in the lead role of Penny.

For the Queenstown shows, local Natasha Wilson is the musical director, and is joined by Callum Bishop, from the National Academy of Singing and Dramatic Art, and Darcy Goodall, owner of Christchurch’s Visionary Dance Company.

Fifteen of the participants this week are from Wakatipu High School — the others are from Arrowtown School, Te Kura Whakatipu o Kawarau, Shotover Primary, and Queenstown Primary, Cromwell College and Cromwell’s Goldfields Primary, Wanaka’s Mount Aspiring College, Waikaka School, in Southland, and Dunedin’s Queens High.

— LEANNE MALCOLM



Fame Jr, Queenstown Memorial Centre, Friday, 7pm, Saturday, 2pm and 7pm. Tickets, $22.50 adults, $17.50 seniors and students over 14, $15 kids 13 and under, via Humanitix