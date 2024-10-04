Fame in a flash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Central Otago school kids with a passion for the performing arts get their chance to shine this weekend in a family fun musical, Fame Jr.
Forty-one 10 to 18 year olds are devoting the first week of their school holidays to a fast-track programme run by Stage Antics, which culminates in three live shows this weekend — it’s the first time the concept’s been brought to Queenstown.
‘‘It doesn’t matter if they’ve never been in a show before, or can’t sing, everyone is welcome.
‘‘We get a lot of kids on day one who are so nervous and we nurture them through the process. ‘‘It’s a very safe environment, singing and dancing as a group and the big kids support the younger ones.’’
And, for time-poor kids, the show-in-a-week concept means they start on Monday and by Saturday night it’s all done.
She’s particularly proud one of her students from junior festival shows has recently finished touring with a United States production of Hairspray, cast in the lead role of Penny.
For the Queenstown shows, local Natasha Wilson is the musical director, and is joined by Callum Bishop, from the National Academy of Singing and Dramatic Art, and Darcy Goodall, owner of Christchurch’s Visionary Dance Company.
Fifteen of the participants this week are from Wakatipu High School — the others are from Arrowtown School, Te Kura Whakatipu o Kawarau, Shotover Primary, and Queenstown Primary, Cromwell College and Cromwell’s Goldfields Primary, Wanaka’s Mount Aspiring College, Waikaka School, in Southland, and Dunedin’s Queens High.
— LEANNE MALCOLM
Fame Jr, Queenstown Memorial Centre, Friday, 7pm, Saturday, 2pm and 7pm. Tickets, $22.50 adults, $17.50 seniors and students over 14, $15 kids 13 and under, via Humanitix