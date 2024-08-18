Singing in a new register

Marlin’s Dreaming (from left) Oscar Johns, Hamish Morgan, De Stevens and Semisi Ma’ia’i. Photo: Nina Oxley-Wood

A new album from Marlin’s Dreaming looks certain to attract a whole new cohort of fans.

Dunedin alt-popsters Marlin’s Dreaming have taken a big step forward with new album, HIRL — named for the whistle of the wind through the brittle grasses of the city’s high hills.

The young musicians have emerged from the casual indie guitar vibe of their previous releases — music that reached back to an earlier Dunedin tradition — with a set of meticulously crafted songs that sound very much their own and are played like they mean them.

Already a well-established streaming and touring outfit on the strength of their back catalogue, Marlin’s Dreaming will now return to the road, drawing a line under their Covid-enforced hiatus.

Frontman and guitarist Semisi Ma’ia’i and bassist Oscar Johns answered a few questions about HIRL.

Q The band formed in Dunedin but have at various times lived in different cities, where are you all now and how did your whereabouts shape the production of the album?

A: Semisi Most of us live in Auckland now, but the album was shaped in Dunedin. We had a spot in the industrial area, our escape after work and after gigs at the Crown. We’d cross that blue bridge, full of spirit, and stay up way too late making music. Taxis were rare, so we often walked home with the sun coming up. Those nights gave birth to a lot of songs. One of the last tracks came from a two-year-old voice memo Oscar had on his phone from one of those late-night sessions.

Q The band was formed as a vehicle for Semisi’s songs, have the songwriting duties remained largely with Semisi?

A: Oscar Semisi is still the driving force behind the songwriting. Providing the initial skeleton that we flesh out together. The songs that made it on to the album came to life between us. Recorded between either moments of inception or crafted through experimentation and collaboration. We had different approaches to the songwriting, some moments were very thought out and some were almost unrepeatable.

Q The songs from the new album released to date are notable for the diversity of style — Earnestly wouldn’t be out of place on a Marlon Williams record — was that intentional for the new album or more just the way things played out?

A: Semisi We wanted it to sound polished, with a strong sense of songsmanship at the core. But at the same time, we were all itching to layer textures and bring in heavy percussive elements where they fit. I can see the Marlon Williams comparison, and I’m a big fan of his work. He, along with so many other New Zealand artists, has this incredible way of building songs around the voice. While writing, I found myself really focusing on key and register, thinking about how certain structures might suit my vocal range and content — more so than anything we’ve done as a band up until now.

Q How does the new album differ from what’s gone before?

A: Oscar The variation between songs is more prevalent on this album. There are more layers, instruments and genres being leaned on throughout. Stemming from evolving tastes and different approaches to the songs. The mood is generally lighter than our most recent albums, although it shifts between tracks. Maybe we’re a bit more optimistic as we get a bit older?

Q In the past Semisi has talked about a songwriting process that involved just him and his acoustic and a somewhat stream of consciousness approach to subject matter. Has this approach changed much over the years?

A: Semisi Yeah, absolutely. I haven’t always written songs with a guitar in hand. In the past, from my Gromz days right through many of the albums with Marlin’s Dreaming, I’d build rough demos — chords with little lead lines, bass, drum machines, or even voice memos when I got a hold of a drum set. Sometimes I’d start with just a simple drum beat and write to that. But for this album — and a good portion of the last record—I focused on writing lyrics and melodies alongside the acoustic guitar, in real time. It really sharpened my lyricism and understanding of melody. And I think it’s also helped the rest of the band visualise something completely unique and original for these skeleton compositions.

Q There’s a strong songwriterly quality to those first three songs released, and you can hear the influence of the likes of Radiohead but also, particularly in Hello, My Dear echoes of older pop traditions, maybe the Beatles, perhaps via Crowded House ... who has the band been listening to and been influenced by?

A: Oscar Yeah all of those and more. A lot of old country and pop music was being listened to during the sessions for HIRL. Some notable influences, among many others, would be Radiohead, Wilco and The Velvet Underground. We all have different tastes and putting each other on to new music is one of the best parts of making music as a band.

Q Lucky Star preserves a through-line to the band’s indie pop backstory, is there a particular challenge in finding new places to go within familiar territory?

A: Semisi Finding new patterns in familiar sounds is always a challenge. This song worked because we wrote it quickly in five-10 minutes and recorded it right away, which is different from most of the other tracks on HIRL. I mean we always have those thoughts when we’re ironing out songs. I don’t know how many times I’ve basically finished a demo and then someone tells me that’s a Lou Reed song or something and I’m sure each song off the album has its clone somewhere on the internet. But you can’t let yourself think like that or you’ll never release anything.

Q As the band’s music has changed and evolved over the years, how has that affected the way the band works together to realise each song?

A: Semisi Yeah, it really has. For a while, we’d get a song sounding tight in the practice room, tweak it a bit, and then hit record. This time around, though, we went about it differently. We’d record bits and pieces, leaving it pretty stripped down until we started layering things in. We’re a little less dependent on each other now, and the old hierarchy doesn’t really stick when we’re together, especially since months can pass before we all jam or hang out again.

Q Were there particular beats you were hoping to achieve in the recording process this time?

A: Semisi Nah, I think we just wanted to feel proud of all the songs. It wasn’t much of a concept album or anything like that. And whatever concept it originally had changed throughout the three years it took to make. But looking at it now as a piece of work, I’m really proud of what we achieved.

Q What’s the plan for getting the music out to the people?

A: Semisi We are touring New Zealand and Australia in September. Super excited to breathe a different life into the songs again.

The album

• Marlin’s Dreaming’s new album, HIRL, is out now.

• Marlin’s Dreaming plays Errick’s, Dunedin, September 21