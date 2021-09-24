Newshub's Sam Hayes welcomes baby girl amid lockdown

The TV presenter has welcomed her second child, a baby girl. Photo: @samanthahayes

Newshub Live host Samantha Hayes has given birth to her second child, a girl named Amaya Violet.

She shared the news on Instagram with several family snaps including Amaya's "adoring" big brother Marlow and dad Jay Blaauw.

"The newest edition [sic] to our family, Amaya Violet Blaauw, arrived last Friday weighing 3.21kg," Hayes, who is formerly of Milton, captioned the snaps.

"Where has the past week gone?! Jay and I think she's just beautiful and her big brother Marlow adores her.

"We're at home now relearning all the intricacies of caring for a newborn with the added bonus of an energetic toddler 'helping' too."

Although welcoming a baby during lockdown came with its challenges, Hayes went on to say she was "bursting with love".

And she thanked Auckland Hospital maternity staff as well as her midwife for the safe arrival of baby Amaya.

She paid tribute to her partner Blaauw as well, who "changes endless nappies, never gives up trying to settle Amaya, all while keeping Marlow happy and looking after for me.

"I love you."

Earlier this year, Hayes revealed she spent a "scary few days" in hospital after coming down with a mystery illness.

She shared a snap to her Instagram page letting her followers know she had been admitted to hospital on Sunday night with a "mystery infection and high fever".

"We thought our baby might be arriving a couple of months early too, but the wonderful team at Auckland Central Women's Health and Origins Obstetrics got to work and I'm now recovering," she shared.

"I can't thank them enough for looking after me and keeping our baby safe."