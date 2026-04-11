Obituary: Patsy King, actress

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Veteran Australian actress Patsy King was best known for her role as governor Erica Davidson in long-running drama Prisoner. She had trained as a Shakespearean actress, a background which perhaps informed the elevated way in which she played the prison governor for more than 350 episodes of the behind-bars soap. She was an early host of Play School, and other screen credits included Homicide and Bellbird. She was also a staunch advocate for theatre, both as a performer and as a lobbyist: she was prominent in the push for Australian content quotas, and helped establish a children’s theatre. Patsy King died on January 19 aged 95. — Agencies/Allied Media