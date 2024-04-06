Obituary: Jonnie Irwin, TV presenter

Jonnie Irwin arrives at the TV Choice Awards 2010 at The Dorchester on September 6, 2010 in London, England. Photo: Getty Images

Real estate agent Jonnie Irwin parlayed his property expertise into a television career which meant he was a staple on British screens for two decades. Born in 1973, Irwin was working for an international property firm when in 2004 he successfully auditioned for a presenting role on A Place In the Sun: Home or Away?, a show which helped British people find their dream properties aboard. The formula of the show was an instant success and meant Irwin was also called upon to present similar shows such as Escape to the Country and To Buy or Not to Buy. Irwin was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020, having had his warning sign while he was filming A Place In the Sun in Italy when his vision became blurry while driving. He died on February 2 aged 50. — Agencies