Seven Sharp reporter leaving TVNZ after 16 years

Seven Sharp's Tim Wilson is leaving TVNZ. Photo: Tim Wilson / Instagram

Seven Sharp reporter Tim Wilson has announced he is leaving TVNZ.

Posting on his Instagram account last night, the reporter and Newstalk ZB Sunday talkback host says he is pursuing a new chapter in his life.

"Time to leave. It's been a wonderful 16 years at TVNZ, but I've decided to pursue a new season and fresh harvest fields.

"Thanks to the colleagues who taught me, scolded me, encouraged me, prayed with me, laughed with me," he wrote.

On Mike Hosking's Breakfast show on Newstalk ZB this morning Wilson elaborated about his decision to leave the broadcaster. Wilson worked closely with Hosking when he hosted the evening current affairs programme.

He said the decision to leave had been "fermenting" for a while and "it's time to go".

"TVNZ is great and the people there are amazing," Wilson says, explaining the "daily grind" was taking its toll.

"It can be a grind at times, there's no question about that. But I just want to take time and pause, maybe do a bit more writing, that kind of thing."

Wilson joked that he wants to open a new car dealership named "Munters and Grunters" with Hosking - although he doesn't plan to rush into any new ventures immediately.

"I'm going to take some time off, I'm going to hang out with the kids, might write a bit of poetry in the interim," he said.

"Lockdown was actually great for us as a family, it was just like 'wow'. We started to breathe more regularly, and it was really great."

Wilson has three children with his wife Rachel.

In April the ZB host announced he was stepping down at the end of this year from his The Weekend Collective show, but is sticking with his Sunday talkback slot.

"It's basically been a choice between work and family, and family wins," he said.

Wilson joined TVNZ in 2004, and told Hosking his first job was covering George W. Bush's inauguration but failed to deliver a track for the news. He worked as the US correspondent before joining Seven Sharp when it began in 2013.

TVNZ confirmed to the Herald Wilson's last day would be October 8.

Wilson has been approached for comment.