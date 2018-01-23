Shadows TV pilot planned for US

Jemaine Clement (left) and Taika Waititi. Photo: NZ Herald

Taika Waititi isn't mucking around after the success of Thor: Ragnarok - he's just landed a pilot for a US TV show.

Waititi and Jemaine Clement will helm a US television adaptation of What We Do in the Shadows, their cult 2014 mockumentary, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

A pilot for the show has been ordered by FX and will be "written by Clement and directed by Waititi" it was reported.

It would also features all-new actors including Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou and Harvey Guillen.

Clement and Waititi are already working on a spinoff from the movie, called Wellington Paranormal, a six-part series set to air on TVNZ mid-year.

That series received $1,402,273 in NZ on Air funding and will focus on the two paranormal police officers who starred in the original movie.

Filming in Wellington has reportedly finished.

It's a busy time for the duo, with Waititi working on Bubbles, a Netflix movie about Michael Jackson's pet chimp, while Clement has a one-hour Flight of the Conchords special airing on HBO later this year, and is touring with his folk-comedy partner Bret McKenzie.

Waititi's career has taken off after the success of Thor: Ragnarok, a Marvel comedy movie released in October last year that was a critical hit and box office success story.