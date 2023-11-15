Collections Fashion Film 2023

The future of New Zealand fashion had the opportunity to showcase their hard work on video at the Dunedin School of Art recently.

Final year students in the fashion and design programme at Te Pūkenga New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology showcased their end-of-year collections on film produced by Allied Productions in preparation for their final year showcase. This film will also be broadcast on Channel 39 – Southern Television.

Head of programme fashion at Te Pūkenga Margo Barton said the video was something for the students’ portfolios to capture their incredible creativity and knowledge.

"This is such a great resource for the students to have this footage of them talking about their collections and to see their collections moving," Ms Barton said.

"They had to curate their three favourite pieces, most elected three pieces each, and that’s a process in itself, being able to curate like that," she said.

Fifteen students’ collections were showcased all together — a group

made up of two honours students and 13 final-year bachelor of fashion and design students.

The video is a prelude to their collection show on November 17, which will include the hard work of the first and second-year students. This catwalk show will also be captured and will be broadcast on Channel 39 – Southern Television.