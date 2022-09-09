Royalty Visits Dunedin (1995)



The visit by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip to Dunedin on Monday, November 6, 1995 is commemorated in this 23 minute video.

It includes historical film footage of earlier Royal Visits by the Monarch to Dunedin, New Zealand.

Production of this unique souvenir video was made possible through the cooperation of news media organisations in Dunedin - One Network News (TVNZ), TV3 News, Southern Television, and the Otago Daily Times.

The project was put together at the time with the assistance of the Dunedin City Council, Hughes Lithographics, Megalomedia, and Rogan Print. All material and services were provided free of charge, with proceeds form the sale of VHS videos in 1995 put towards restoration of Queen Victoria's statue in the Queen's Gardens, Dunedin.

Sound by Alan Gerie, Edited by Jeremy Belcher, Produced and Directed by Russell Garbutt and Mark Price

Programme narrated by Rodney Bryant (Dunedin City Council).