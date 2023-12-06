Retreat and recharge - Health & Beauty

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Retreat and recharge
If you prefer to stretch your brain as well as your body, retreats can offer the chance to learn new skills. A Yoga retreat may give classes in Pranayama, the yogic practice of focusing upon the breath. A writer’s retreat could help you to finally finish that novel. Or you might learn how to fly fish, paddleboard or sail.
Go glamping!
Glamping is camping without roughing it. It’s camping with amenities and some sites have luxurious resort-style services. It can still offer escapism; accommodation ranges from cabins, treehouses, pods and yurts to geodesic dome tents (structures that look like half spheres made up of many triangular supports).
Disconnect
Taking a break from technology can be beneficial for our mind and wellbeing. Time in nature, slowing down and stepping back from the daily routine can help us to recharge and be more present in the moment.
Go to Glenorchy
The beautiful drive alongside Lake Wakatipu - Whakatipu Wai Māori - takes you to Camp Glenorchy, a camping ground for tents and campervans, and their Headwaters Eco Lodge. Here you will find ‘elegantly appointed, supremely quiet, premium luxury eco chalets.’ Headwaters is also an idyllic wedding venue or is available for corporate events. Four-day women’s wellness retreats are offered in the Eco Lodge with workshops, massages and mindfulness sessions.
A Southern retreat
Another beautiful retreat for a wedding is the RiverRidge Retreat in Southland, beside the Catlins river. This is a peaceful and picturesque place, claiming to be the Southernmost retreat in the world. Apart from its modern function centre, RiverRidge has eco-friendly accommodation units and glamping tents, all on 15 acres of grounds surrounded by native bush.
Retreating for a weekend or longer may be the perfect way to recharge and return home refreshed and with renewed energy. -Gill Towle