Word of Mouth - Darran Ingram

Darran Ingram Certified Somatic Trauma Therapist, Transformational Life and Leadership Coach, Certified International Breathwork Facilitator

My name is Darran and I'm a Certified Somatic Trauma Therapist, Transformational Life and Leadership Coach and Certified International Breathwork Facilitator. I'm also certified and trained under the International Coaching Federation, which is the “gold mark” of Transformational Coaching. I was an aircraft avionics engineer in the air force who was promoted to the rank of sergeant. I was honoured to lead numerous teams in various humanitarian efforts, such as providing aid to a plethora of people in Afghanistan.

I was also privileged to lead the very first aid team to arrive in Indonesia during the devastating 2004 tsunami. On this mission, I led teams who were providing support to families and individuals through daily air-lifting of essential aid, and rescuing people from displaced or damaged areas; this helped in significantly speeding up the recovery process for all the people involved in this devastating event.

Who do you work with?

I take pride in working with a wide range of people across New Zealand from all walks of life, which is really important to me. I work with professional sports athletes, previous All Blacks, current professional rugby and other NZ elite sports people. I also work with doctors, nurses and fire-fighters, police, small and large business owners, managers and staff. I have a number of clients who are in the construction, retail and hospitality industry. I'm also passionate about working with teenagers and am currently supporting a number of university students. Anyone can reach out to me though.

How do you help people?

Somatic Trauma Therapy can mean helping you to release any pent-up trauma that has become “trapped” in your body and addressing the feedback loop that continually runs between the mind and the body. So how do these emotions get caught in the body?

After a traumatic event, the nervous system can get stuck in survival mode. Stress hormones, such as cortisol, are continually released, leading to an increase in blood sugar and blood pressure, which can weaken the immune system.

Somatic therapy can help rewire your brain's neural pathways. It gets you out of survival mode and into a conscious state of emotional balance. It can help you take back your life from negative thoughts, feelings, and patterns. I want you to achieve your goals and live a more fulfilling life, working towards your highest potential.

What does a session look like?

My sessions are built by establishing a strong foundation of trust and honesty which enables you to grow from the inside out. It's not just a 45 minute session like “traditional counselling”. I will support you all the way, with flexible sessions to suit your needs and regular check-ins throughout the week so that you can finally make everlasting changes in your life. It is a journey of self-discovery and trying new high-impact strategies that will relax your whole nervous system; you'll gain more clarity and connection for life.

I have undertaken more than 15 years of studying the human condition in myself, family, and clients. What makes my therapy and coaching unique is I am not married to any one style of coaching or therapy. I don’t believe in a one-size-fits all coaching programme and will tailor each session to you and your needs. I listen with a full heart, ask questions, and challenge you to step into the greatest version of you.

Our time together will include face-to-face meetings at my practice or online zoom call meetings, strategies, powerful distinctions, practical tools, and so much more. We will literally build a powerful platform for you…together. It’s super-intimate, one-on-one therapy and so I have to believe you’re committed because we go deep and become, in essence, a close-knit team and workout partners.

Are other people involved in the therapy?

Not only do you get me to support and guide you on every step of the process, you will also have access to a team of practitioners and coaches that we can bring in at any stage when and if needed to give you the support for your journey and your goals. They range from food and nutrition, movement and body-awareness, naturopaths and eco therapy.

This combination of coaching and therapy will support and guide you on a personal journey inwards; to discover, learn and experience how you can access your conscious and subconscious mind which will provide you with greater awareness in your life, leading to feelings of joy, peace and fulfilment. You will learn a range of simple techniques and strategies that have a powerful effect on your body, creating a greater sense of peace and calmness in your life.

Clients have told me they have gained an enhanced state of being with a greater sense of self-love and compassion; a calming of their nervous and emotional system with reduced stress and anxiety; dramatic improvements in overall wellbeing, immune system and health with the release of trauma and suppressed emotions, as well as clarity of life and purpose.

What are some of the conditions that can be helped in this way?

They include anxiety and depression; trauma and loss; post-traumatic stress disorder; chronic pain and avoidance behaviours. I would take your hand and show you a holistic path to lasting growth, empowerment and fulfilment. More information, my qualifications, training, testimonials and reviews can be found on my website https://impactcoach.co.nz/.