Summer Swimwear - Health & Beauty

When buying a new swimsuit, consider whether you prefer classic and timeless, such as a black one-piece, or a graphic print. Dark colours can be the most slimming visually. Finding the right fit is important, so always try on new swimwear before buying. Take your size to the fitting room, but also one size larger. The fabric of some swimsuits expands after getting wet and a thin fabric may become translucent! Better quality fabrics will cope with chlorine, salty sea, the sun, and grainy sand. Try gently stretching the fabric to see if it recovers well.
For those who like (safely) tanning by lying on a beach or poolside a bikini does, of course, allow for the most sun exposure. For UV sun protection or surfing, a long-sleeved, full-piece suit with thick straps is more suitable.
2024 will see more eco-friendly swimwear, made from recycled materials, and bamboo has begun to emerge as a natural alternative to polyester and nylon. Look for brands that use 100% compostable packaging when shipping. It’s possible to be eco-conscious for a sustainable swim. It’s also worth putting effort into finding the right swimwear for you and either happily wearing a swimdress to conceal your curves or celebrating them this summer. -Gill Towle