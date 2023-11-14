Word of Mouth - Anthony Rowcroft

Anthony Rowcroft Audiologist, Director, M.Aud (Hons), MNZAS, Audiology South

How do you switch off and relax in your busy life?

I like to get outside when the weather permits. I enjoy mountain biking, road cycling, and occasionally competing in triathlon events. My wife, Tiff, and I like to follow our two teenage daughters in their various sporting pursuits, and we have a chocolate Labrador named Buddy and a kitten named Ken who keeps us all entertained.

Is there enough awareness in New Zealand about the importance of looking after our hearing?

Probably not, although I feel awareness is growing. It’s commonly known that hearing loss can have a negative impact on our personal relationships, work and social life but more and more research is highlighting the effects on other areas of our general health and wellbeing also. This includes reduced cognitive function and increased risk of dementia, increased risk of falls, and increased risk of anxiety and depression. This has received the attention of public health experts, GPs, and other primary health providers.

What led you to become an audiologist?

I completed my undergraduate studies at Otago University in 1995 before moving to Auckland to study for a Master of Audiology. After graduating, I worked at North Shore Hospital and then for a private audiology provider before moving back to Dunedin to work in the family practice in 2000; I’m actually a third generation hearing health provider. My grandfather, Tony, was thought to be one of the first clinicians in New Zealand to provide prescription-based and customised hearing aids (rather than-off-the shelf appliances). He started in rooms on the other side of Moray Place in 1960. My father, Paul, took over the practice in 1970 when Tony died suddenly. Paul and I worked together from 2000 until he retired in 2011.

At Audiology South, our team of ear nurses and audiologists value ongoing education and collegial support. We have clinics across the south: Otago, Central Otago and Southland; we are local people who like to help locals with their hearing. We are not interested in expanding to other parts of the country or being part of a worldwide chain! Audiology South has generous appointment times. Our hearing professionals take the time to understand fully our clients’ needs and find a solution tailored to them.

We fit and supply hearing aids from all the leading manufacturers and, because we are independently owned, we have a full choice of the very best technology available.

Our fantastic team of registered ear nurses can perform ear wax removal by best practice, give advice on ear hygiene, and carry out basic hearing checks. They work alongside the audiologists to provide a comprehensive hearing healthcare service. Our follow-up support and service are second-to-none. We provide extensive training to our frontline staff so our clients can call or drop in at any time if they need assistance.

Are there any places in Otago you love to visit?

I love the lakes, rivers, and mountains around Wānaka and Central Otago. For some more chill time we like to relax at the family cottage in Patearoa and swim in the Sowburn river.