Naked Creative Ltd: High standards in SIT Nursing programme opens door to success

Lemani Hingano-Taylor found success in her studies at SIT after moving to Invercargill to complete Years 2 and 3 of her Bachelor of Nursing.

“SIT was stricter, where you only get one shot to pass,” said Lemani. “It’s not enough to do the minimum. Trying harder and doing well means you work critically and have better comprehension. We’re the patient’s advocate... nursing teaches you to be a critical thinker.”

Lemani appreciated SIT Pasifika Liaison, Sam Sala.

“He’s really good at reaching out to all the P.I. students... and making sure he was there for support.”

Now a Registered Nurse, Lemani works at the Adult Inpatient Mental Health Unit at Southland Hospital.

“It’s very challenging but fulfilling,” she says.

During her studies Lemani also met her husband, Oliver, and looking back on the journey, she’s grateful for all her experiences because everything has worked out so well.