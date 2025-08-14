Movement is medicine at Motus Health

Motus Health is a new purpose-built physiotherapy, rehab space, and Pilates facility in the Centre City Mall.

PHOTO: Supplied

Motus Health started as a physiotherapy clinic in Christchurch, growing into a dynamic network of specialised providers across the South Island, establishing a presence in Dunedin with the acquisition of the long-established Back in Motion Physiotherapy Clinics.

Our experienced Dunedin team offers a comprehensive range of healthcare services and provides a tailored treatment approach for spinal pain, sports injuries, post-op physiotherapy, general musculoskeletal conditions, work-place injuries, concussion management and vestibular and balance disorders. Motus Health works alongside ACC delivering Integrated Care Pathway and Training for Independence Programmes.

Motus Health is an ACC-registered provider, and we can assist with your ACC physiotherapy claim. Bookings can be made online or call one of our friendly staff. No GP referral is required.

We are proud to offer one of Dunedin’s only comprehensive Pilates studio spaces, housing a variety of Pilates apparatus including Reformers, Trapeze Tables, Chairs and Barrel, in conjunction with a well-equipped gym. The facility allows us to cater for all levels of mobility, either one-on-one or in group classes. Delivered by qualified Pilates instructors and physiotherapists, sessions are tailored to your individual needs – whether you’re recovering from injury, managing pain, or working on core stability and performance.

At Motus Health we believe that movement is medicine, and that every New Zealander deserves to live a full and active life.

PHOTO: Supplied

PHOTO: Supplied

Across the South Island our network of expert clinicians delivers personalised, evidence-based care designed to get you moving and keep you moving!