Southlink Health Services: Saddle View Health

Saddle View Health is welcoming new patients to their purpose-built facility, which opened recently at the southern end of Green Island.

They have an experienced, friendly, multidisciplinary team delivering high-quality, patient-focused healthcare.

The building is light and bright, with plenty of parking and there is often no delay in getting an appointment.

The team consists of General Practitioners, Nurse Practitioners, Nurse Prescribers, Registered Nurses, Health Care Assistant, Health Coach, Health Improvement Practitioner, Pharmacist, and an administrative team.

Together, they can provide all the advice and care you need to support the health of yourself and your whānau.

Saddle View Health is part of the South Link Health Group, a network of 23 medical clinics across Aotearoa, including multiple sites across Dunedin, providing care for over 130 000 enrolled patients.