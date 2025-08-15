McClea Green Dental: Big-practice expertise.

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
At McClea & Green Dental, we offer the full range of dental treatments in a modern, welcoming setting right in the heart of town. While we may be a small team, our passion for dentistry and commitment to our patients is anything but.
We’re a husband-and-wife team, both raised around the world of dentistry. Our goal has always been to build a practice rooted in family values, genuine care, and personalised service. From regular check-ups and cleans to extractions, root canals, crowns, dentures and dental
treating teeth – it’s about supporting people through every stage of life, with comfort and confidence.
Contact us today on (03) 477-1783 or visit us at www.mccleagreendental.nz