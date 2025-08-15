Vein and Skin Clinic: Varicose Veins

Dr Henryk Poczwa

With over 5,000 legs treated, The Vein and Skin Clinic are at the forefront of modern surgical treatments for varicose veins.

The Vein and Skin Clinic’s leading phlebologist, Dr Henryk Poczwa, first introduced the revolutionary laser treatment of varicose veins into New Zealand in 2002. Since then numerous Phlebologists and Vascular Surgeons have adopted the procedure because of its high success rate and low risk. It is a walk in, walk out procedure.

Dr Jarrod Newell has worked under and alongside Dr Poczwa, training in the efficient laser technique. Both a colleague and his son-in-law, Dr Jarrod Newell who works from Wellington and his new premises in New Plymouth.

Dr Jarrod Newell

Dr Lorraine Smith is an experienced phlebologist also working out of the Vein and Skin Clinic.

Traditional surgery of varicose veins is now rapidly being replaced by Endovenous Laser Ablation (EVLA) and/or Ultrasound Guided Sclerotherapy (UGS).

The Vein and Skin Clinic is an affiliated provider to Southern Cross for varicose vein treatments. NIB First Choice, Sovereign, UniMed and most other insurance companies also cover varicose vein procedures at Vein and Skin Clinic.