Aspiring Bariatrics: Mark Smith, Laparoscopic and Weight Loss Surgeon

Dr Mark Smith is proud to have been providing expert surgical care to the people of Otago and Southland since 2012. He is a Consultant General and Upper Gastro-intestinal Surgeon with specialist training and experience in laparoscopic (keyhole) surgery of the abdomen and abdominal wall.

Dr Smith uses the latest laparoscopic and minimally invasive surgical techniques to treat conditions including hernias, gallstones, reflux and weight-loss surgery for obesity and its complications.

Laparoscopic surgery uses small incisions, cameras, and long instruments to perform operations that used to require more invasive open surgery. This allows faster recovery with less pain and smaller scars.

Bariatric or weight loss surgery is used to help people who have struggled with their weight and related health conditions to achieve lasting weight loss and significant health improvements. Dr Smith has been providing bariatric surgery to the Otago/Southland region for over 13 years.

Laparoscopic techniques are the standard of care for gallbladder surgery, however the application to the treatment of gastro-oesophageal reflux can mean sufferers no longer require daily medications and have significantly improved quality of life.

Laparoscopic repair of groin and other abdominal wall hernias allows faster recovery, less pain, and quicker return to work and normal activities compared to traditional open surgery.

Dr Smith completed medical school and General Surgical training in New Zealand. Following this he undertook further specialty training in laparoscopic and upper gastro-intestinal surgery in Auckland, Edinburgh, Scotland, and Portland, United States of America.

He also completed a Master of Medical Science Degree in evidence-based medicine. Dr Smith worked as a specialist laparoscopic and minimally invasive surgeon at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland, Oregon, USA from 2009 to 2011, before choosing to return to Southland to work and raise his family.

His practice is now based at Mercy Hospital, Dunedin, and he travels to Invercargill and Queenstown for regular clinics.

Since 2022, Dr Smith has also been operating at Southern Cross Central Lakes Hospital in Queenstown, where he offers selected procedures.

He is an affiliated provider with the Southern Cross Health Society and NiB for hernia surgery, gallbladder surgery, gastroscopy and colonoscopy.