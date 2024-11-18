SOS Hospital Rally - Dunedin Town Hall Live Stream.

The event will be held at the Dunedin Town Hall from 6pm to 7.30pm on Monday 18th November 2024. Dunedin musician Robert Scott will perform as people arrive and broadcaster Kanoa Lloyd - who grew up in Ōtepoti - will MC the event. Sir Ian Taylor will give an opening address, followed by keynote speeches from Dr Sheila Barnett, Dr Mike Hunter and health advocate Pete Hodgson. A panel discussion will also feature three clinicians - Dr Barnett, Dr Hunter and New Zealand Nurses’ Organisation delegate Linda Smillie - and the crowd will be asked to endorse a campaign statement from the meeting.