ODT Odds On: 10 April 2025

Did we get the consistency we were after? On ODT Odds On brought to you by the best little sports bar going round the Baaa. Well we didn’t this week but we aren’t far away. Our gallops tipster was the star when he said Aeliana wouldn’t get beat in the Aussie Derby. It not only won it donkey licked them by 6/7 lengths. Our other three tipsters are staring into the abyss but the wrath of the punters will get them over the line this week so stay the course.