12 Arnott Street - Elevated family home on the Otago Peninsula

Portobello - 12 Arnott Street

Offers/Enquiries Over NZ$729,000

With panoramic harbour views at the forefront, this spacious abode awards exceptional functionality for families whilst indulging in a next level location immersed in nature; enjoy your morning coffee with Tuis and Bell birds, this is truly a slice of Portobello paradise, a home and position you'll immediately adore.

Designed to showcase the surrounding environment and naturally bring the outside in, this 2-storey, 1988 property offers an immediate sense of serene warmth as soon as you enter.

Interior features include:

Panoramic, waterfront views from the open plan living, dining, and kitchen.

Seamless outdoor flow to a sweeping deck with glass balustrade; imagine sipping your morning brew with the otago harbour as your focal point!

Timber cabinetry in the sizeable kitchen with ample storage.

Four double bedrooms (main with walk in robe) with storage and a tranquil outlook, the primary with an ensuite.

A main bathroom with shower and vanity, plus a separate toilet for convenience.

A woodburner, heat pump, aluminium windows, and substantial insulation.

Ample space in the separate laundry.

Positioned near the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this home exudes privacy and serenity; you'll feel a world away at 12 Arnott Street.

Exterior attributes include:

Various outdoor seating areas to either sit back and enjoy the view or cosy up on the bush-clad deck.

Easy access by way of a walking track across the road and down to the water.

A double garage with workshop space.

Timber cladding and a coloursteel roof; perfect for a seaside location.

Off-street parking.

Located in tranquil Portobello, renowned for its beautiful surroundings, proximity to wildlife attractions, and gorgeous harbourside township. Schools, public transport, and local amenities are within easy reach, the CBD is approximately 18kms away.

A spacious waterfront property with next level harbour views; a slice of Portobello paradise ready for you to adore.

