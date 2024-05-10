City Living: Luxury Townhouses in Dunedin Central

TGC Homes is proud to release Grant Street | Dunedin Central to the market.

Seize the exceptional opportunity to own an Airbnb consented, new-build luxury townhouse nestled on a quiet, dead-end street within walking distance of city centre. Dunedin’s historic building provisions means that new‑build homes this close to the CBD are incredibly rare in our city, and those that are consented for use as short-term rentals are rarer still.

Grant Street will be an incredibly popular location that will attract significant attention from first-home buyers, investors, tenants, commuters, and young professionals. Don’t delay in reaching out to us if you are interested as these will not last long.

Townhouses 1 and 2

These generously sized homes have been designed as the ultimate city pad for those wanting to live in a luxury townhouse within walking distance of the Octagon.

On the first-floor, are two double bedrooms, each with their own en suite and wardrobe. Both en suites have tiled floors and showers, LED backlit mirrors and brushed nickel tapware.

On the ground-floor is an entertainer’s kitchen, complete with an island bench and stone kitchen benchtops. A large, open plan living and dining area opens out onto a private eastern facing deck and a built-in entertainment unit that ties in nicely with the kitchen joinery.

On the basement-floor is a 9.6m long garage, sufficient for two hatchbacks to be parked bumper-to-bumper. Also located on this floor is the home office as well as the laundry under the stairs with a washer, dryer and laundry basin.

Townhouses 3 to 11

These unique homes have been designed specifically for those wanting the convenience of

central city living without the inflated price tag; each unit comes with their own off-street carpark and the bedroom floors are self‑contained to enable one or both floors to be used for Airbnb.

On the first-floor is the master double bedroom with large northern facing windows, and its own wardrobe. An office, a linen closet and the master bathroom with a large frameless glass shower are also located on this floor. On the ground-floor is an open plan kitchen, dining and living area which opens out onto a northern facing deck with views out to Jubilee Park.

On the basement-floor is a large double bedroom, complete with its own wardrobe. This bedroom opens out onto a private, northern facing outdoor courtyard. Also on this floor is a study nook, a bathroom with a large frameless glass shower and the washer-dryer under the stairs.



Why Invest in Dunedin?

Over the past decade, Dunedin’s population has surged by 10% and is projected to continue to grow at a steady rate of 1,000-1,500 people annually until 2034. The residential construction sector has been unable to keep up with this population growth, to the point where there is a current shortage of 1,500 homes in the Dunedin urban area, which is forecast to increase to 4,400 homes by 2034.

This shortage is placing significant upward pressure on housing prices and rents - and with the major infrastructure projects already underway in the city, and interest rates set to lower in 2025, property prices are set to climb.

Next Step

Secure your new-build city pad now with a 10% deposit to lock in today’s prices, and you won’t have to pay the remaining balance until the homes are completed in July 2025. Contact TGC today to make it happen.

Why Buy with TGC?

Locally owned and operated, TGC Homes has a reputation of being one of the most honest and down-to-earth developers to work with. The Directors and their team are approachable and easy going. With an in-house design team and construction managers, they ensure meticulous craftsmanship throughout the design and build process. Experience the TGC difference first-hand alongside our delighted clients, including Nic Donnelly:

“TGC Homes were great to deal with; friendly, accommodating, answered all my questions quickly and accurately; but then gave me the time and space to make a decision - no hard sell! Once I'd signed up, I got regular progress reports from TGC until the development was complete.

Having now lived in the home for nearly a year, it has fully met and in many cases exceeded my expectations. The design means that the house feels more spacious than the modest footprint would suggest. I like the way that the buildings have been laid out on the site to maximise the space between them. Not only does this mean lots of sun, but it increases the level of privacy; it doesn't feel like your neighbours are right on top of you. Clearly a lot of thought went into these details during the design stage, which shows in the final product.

TGC has given me a modern, warm, low-maintenance, high-quality home at an affordable price. I would definitely purchase one of their homes again in the future!”

- Nic Donnelly

