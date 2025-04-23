Central Otago & Waitaki Services - ANZAC Day 2025

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
CENTRAL OTAGO SERVICES
ROXBURGH MILLERS FLAT RSA: Service Roxburgh 7am Service Millers Flat 9am
MANIOTOTO: Dawn Service/Parade, Ranfurly Cenotaph 6.30am Wreath Laying/Family Service, Gimmerburn Cemetery 10am
PATEAROA: Wreath Laying, Patearoa Cenotaph 10am Family Service Patearoa Hall (directly after wreath laying service)
MIDDLEMARCH: Service Cenotaph 11am
LOWBURN: Service Lowburn Hall, Lowburn Valley Rd 9am
HAWEA: Dawn Service Lake Hawea by the dam on the peninsula 7am
WANAKA: Dawn Service on the Wanaka foreshore 7am ANZAC Service, Lake Wanaka Centre, Wanaka 9.30am
QUEENSTOWN: Dawn Service Memorial Gates, Marine Parade 6.30am The Dawn Service will be followed by a march to the Memorial Hall where wreaths will be laid
TARRAS: Service Tarras Memorial Hall 10am
ARROWTOWN: Parade & Service. The Cenotaph, Durham Street, Arrowtown Those wishing to join the Parade please assemble at 10am at the Atheneum Hall, Buckingham Street to march to the Cenotaph for the service at 10.30am. If weather in inclement the service will be held in the Atheneum Hall.
BANNOCKBURN: Service Bannockburn War Memorial, Hall Road 9am
CROMWELL: Poppy Laying, Cromwell Cemetery, Cemetery Road, 8am Service, Cromwell Cemetery 10am
CLYDE: Dawn Service at Clyde Dam lookout - 6.45am, Wreath laying Clyde Cenotaph - 7.50am. Bus departs Alexandra District Club 6.16am
ALEXANDRA: Wreath Laying Service, Alexandra Warm Memorial 10.30am Those Marching assemble 10.15am at Limerick Street. Community assemble 10.15am at War Memorial.
CHATTO CREEK: Wreath Laying Service, Chatto Creek Hotel, 1.00pm. Bus departs Alexandra District Club 12.30pm
WAITAKI SERVICES
Oamaru: Dawn Service, Great War Memorial 6.30am , Parade & Main Service 10.30am
Oamaru Cemetery Service 9.00am
Lookout Point Service 9.15am
Alma War Memorial 7.30am
Enfield Presbyterian Church 9.00am
Georgetown War Memorial 10.00am
Hampden Hall 10.30am
Livingstone Memorial 10.30am
Maheno School 9.00am
Pukeuri War Memorial 8.30am
Papakaio War Memorial 9.00am
Palmerston Memorial Gates 8.45am , 9.00am - Service
Dunback Memorial 11.00am
Hakataramea Main Street 6.20am
Kurow Cemetery 8.15am
Otekaieke Memorial Gates 8.45am
Duntroon War Memorial 9.15am
Omarama Memorial 10.00am - Parade forms up , 11.00am - Service
