Central Otago & Waitaki Services - ANZAC Day 2025

CENTRAL OTAGO SERVICES

ROXBURGH MILLERS FLAT RSA: Service Roxburgh 7am Service Millers Flat 9am

MANIOTOTO: Dawn Service/Parade, Ranfurly Cenotaph 6.30am Wreath Laying/Family Service, Gimmerburn Cemetery 10am

PATEAROA: Wreath Laying, Patearoa Cenotaph 10am Family Service Patearoa Hall (directly after wreath laying service)

MIDDLEMARCH: Service Cenotaph 11am

LOWBURN: Service Lowburn Hall, Lowburn Valley Rd 9am

HAWEA: Dawn Service Lake Hawea by the dam on the peninsula 7am

WANAKA: Dawn Service on the Wanaka foreshore 7am ANZAC Service, Lake Wanaka Centre, Wanaka 9.30am

QUEENSTOWN: Dawn Service Memorial Gates, Marine Parade 6.30am The Dawn Service will be followed by a march to the Memorial Hall where wreaths will be laid

TARRAS: Service Tarras Memorial Hall 10am

ARROWTOWN: Parade & Service. The Cenotaph, Durham Street, Arrowtown Those wishing to join the Parade please assemble at 10am at the Atheneum Hall, Buckingham Street to march to the Cenotaph for the service at 10.30am. If weather in inclement the service will be held in the Atheneum Hall.

BANNOCKBURN: Service Bannockburn War Memorial, Hall Road 9am

CROMWELL: Poppy Laying, Cromwell Cemetery, Cemetery Road, 8am Service, Cromwell Cemetery 10am

CLYDE: Dawn Service at Clyde Dam lookout - 6.45am, Wreath laying Clyde Cenotaph - 7.50am. Bus departs Alexandra District Club 6.16am

ALEXANDRA: Wreath Laying Service, Alexandra Warm Memorial 10.30am Those Marching assemble 10.15am at Limerick Street. Community assemble 10.15am at War Memorial.

CHATTO CREEK: Wreath Laying Service, Chatto Creek Hotel, 1.00pm. Bus departs Alexandra District Club 12.30pm

WAITAKI SERVICES

Oamaru: Dawn Service, Great War Memorial 6.30am , Parade & Main Service 10.30am

Oamaru Cemetery Service 9.00am

Lookout Point Service 9.15am

Alma War Memorial 7.30am

Enfield Presbyterian Church 9.00am

Georgetown War Memorial 10.00am

Hampden Hall 10.30am

Livingstone Memorial 10.30am

Maheno School 9.00am

Pukeuri War Memorial 8.30am

Papakaio War Memorial 9.00am

Palmerston Memorial Gates 8.45am , 9.00am - Service

Dunback Memorial 11.00am

Hakataramea Main Street 6.20am

Kurow Cemetery 8.15am

Otekaieke Memorial Gates 8.45am

Duntroon War Memorial 9.15am

Omarama Memorial 10.00am - Parade forms up , 11.00am - Service

Thank you to all our sponsors for ANZAC Day 2025:

