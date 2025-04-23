Wednesday, 23 April 2025

Central Otago & Waitaki Services - ANZAC Day 2025

    1. Features
    2. Sponsored content

     

    CENTRAL OTAGO SERVICES

    ROXBURGH MILLERS FLAT RSA: Service Roxburgh 7am Service Millers Flat 9am

    MANIOTOTO: Dawn Service/Parade, Ranfurly Cenotaph 6.30am Wreath Laying/Family Service, Gimmerburn Cemetery 10am

    PATEAROA: Wreath Laying, Patearoa Cenotaph 10am Family Service Patearoa Hall (directly after wreath laying service)

    MIDDLEMARCH: Service Cenotaph 11am

    LOWBURN: Service Lowburn Hall, Lowburn Valley Rd 9am

    HAWEA: Dawn Service Lake Hawea by the dam on the peninsula 7am

    WANAKA: Dawn Service on the Wanaka foreshore 7am ANZAC Service, Lake Wanaka Centre, Wanaka 9.30am

    QUEENSTOWN: Dawn Service Memorial Gates, Marine Parade 6.30am The Dawn Service will be followed by a march to the Memorial Hall where wreaths will be laid

    TARRAS: Service Tarras Memorial Hall 10am

    ARROWTOWN: Parade & Service. The Cenotaph, Durham Street, Arrowtown Those wishing to join the Parade please assemble at 10am at the Atheneum Hall, Buckingham Street to march to the Cenotaph for the service at 10.30am. If weather in inclement the service will be held in the Atheneum Hall.

    BANNOCKBURN: Service Bannockburn War Memorial, Hall Road 9am

    CROMWELL: Poppy Laying, Cromwell Cemetery, Cemetery Road, 8am Service, Cromwell Cemetery 10am

    CLYDE: Dawn Service at Clyde Dam lookout - 6.45am, Wreath laying Clyde Cenotaph - 7.50am. Bus departs Alexandra District Club 6.16am

    ALEXANDRA: Wreath Laying Service, Alexandra Warm Memorial 10.30am Those Marching assemble 10.15am at Limerick Street. Community assemble 10.15am at War Memorial.

    CHATTO CREEK: Wreath Laying Service, Chatto Creek Hotel, 1.00pm. Bus departs Alexandra District Club 12.30pm

     

     

    WAITAKI SERVICES

    Oamaru: Dawn Service, Great War Memorial 6.30am , Parade & Main Service 10.30am

    Oamaru Cemetery Service 9.00am

    Lookout Point Service 9.15am

    Alma War Memorial 7.30am

    Enfield Presbyterian Church 9.00am

    Georgetown War Memorial 10.00am

    Hampden Hall 10.30am

    Livingstone Memorial 10.30am

    Maheno School 9.00am

    Pukeuri War Memorial 8.30am

    Papakaio War Memorial 9.00am

    Palmerston Memorial Gates 8.45am , 9.00am - Service

    Dunback Memorial 11.00am

    Hakataramea Main Street 6.20am

    Kurow Cemetery 8.15am

    Otekaieke Memorial Gates 8.45am

    Duntroon War Memorial 9.15am

    Omarama Memorial 10.00am - Parade forms up , 11.00am - Service

     

     

    Thank you to all our sponsors for ANZAC Day 2025:

    Adams group 

    Adhesion Sealing

    Advantage Tyres

    Age Concern Otago 

    Aitken Manufacturing Otago

    Alex Campbell

    Anvil Engineers

    Aotea Electric

    Aotea Electric Southern Limited

    Apex Engineering

    Ayres Shoe Repairs

    Ballantynes Showcase Jewellers

    Banks Auto Electrical

    Bayfield High School

    Berry and Co

    Birchleigh

    Blachawk Industries

    Bowker Menswear

    Brackens Office Products Depot

    Brent Lucas Builders

    Brian Scott Motors

    C&M Garden Products

    Challange Marketing

    Chatsford

    Cobb and Co

    Colin Clyne Motorcycles

    Colliers International

    Coombs Contracting

    Copeland Ashcroft

    Craigs Investment Partners

    Custom Signs 

    Doma Electrial

    Drivetech Otago

    Dunedin City Motors 

    Dunedin Goldsmiths

    Dunedin ITM

    Dunedin Morelite

    Dunedin Solar

    E13 Performance Windows

    Entire It

    Ewan McDougall

    Excel Scaffolding

    Firman Joinery

    Forsyth Barr Ltd

    Gallaway Cook Allan 

    Gallery De Novo

    Gillions

    Godfrey Hirst

    Graymont Finace

    Green Island Fresh Choice

    Harcourts (highland R/E)

    Harrow Motor Body Works Limited

    Hiflo Group

    Hope and Sons 

    House of Travel

    Jeffery  Dennison

    John Grave Tiling

    Kings High School 

    Kurow Autos

    Kurow Holiday Park

    Kurow Hotel

    Laser Plumbing Oamaru

    Leith Liquorland

    Let the Good Times Roll

    LJ Hooker

    Mains Plumbers

    Markhams 

    McFarlanes Tyre Services

    Miles Anderson

    Minto Trading

    Montecillo

    Mortgage Me Dunedin

    Neat Feet

    Nind Electrical Services 

    North End Health Centre

    North Otago Pastoral

    Northanjer Rest Home

    Oamaru Club

    Oamaru Engineering

    Oamaru Glass

    Oamaru Scaffolding Ltd

    Olveston House

    One Agency

    One Agency 

    Otago Art Society

    Otago Packaging Supplies Ltd

    Otago Rugby Football Union 

    Palmers Mechanical

    Paper Plus Oamaru

    Parkside Lime 

    Parkside Lime (Oamaru Stone) 

    Peter Keown Automotive

    PGG Wrightson 

    Piano Specialists

    Placemakers Dunedin 

    Polson Higgs

    Precast Concrete 

    Preens

    Professionals North Otago 

    Property Brokers Otago Southland Ltd

    PW Engineering

    Quality Joinery

    R & B Cleaning

    Razors Egde

    Regent Theatre Trust of Otago 

    Reidd Cooper Gray

    Reillys Towage & Salvage Limited

    Riteway Panel & Paint

    Roses General Store

    Rothbury Insurance

    Rylock Otago

    Sheetmetal Specialists

    Site Weld

    Solomons

    Sonthanjew Rest Home

    Southern Insulation

    Speedprint

    Speedy Signs

    St kevins College

    Stanley Cardoza

    Stihl Shop Dunedin

    Stitch Craft Corner

    STMZnz Limited

    Suits on Wall St

    Superior Minerals 

    Tansley Electrical

    TFR Electrical 

    United Scaffolding

    Veterinary centre Ltd

    Waitaki District Council

    Waterforce

    Webbers Gourment Chicken 

    Weston Automotive

    Wests 

    Whistle & Pop

    Whitestone Cheese

    Whitestone Funeral

    Whitestone Panel, Paint & Coach

    Young Motors