Inspiring showroom just the start for new Kitchen Studio owners

Alyse and Chris McCormack have already achieved big things since taking ownership of Kitchen Studio Dunedin in 2024.

Primarily, they have overseen a major renovation of the showroom at 275 Hillside Road. It is a space that’s designed to inspire, showcasing the latest kitchen innovations and a fully functional demonstration kitchen that allows clients to experience design in action.

The showroom now also features the striking new Kitchen Studio branding that has since been introduced to all the franchises around New Zealand.

It’s been a busy and exciting time for the McCormack's, who both have extensive backgrounds in the kitchen industry.

Alyse joined the company straight after completing her design degree, while Chris previously worked in kitchen installations for the Dunedin branch and other businesses throughout Otago.

"We always had an end goal of owning our own business, but we didn't know when that would happen" Alyse explained. "We had a young family, but when the previous owner approached us about retiring, it felt like a natural opportunity, a real win-win for everyone."

Having worked in the business, the couple had clear plans for Kitchen Studio Dunedin.

A refresh of the showroom was top of the list, though the project soon turned into a much bigger job than initially planned.

“We look at what we’ve done now, and it’s a huge achievement,” Alyse says. “Having the showroom is such a good resource for us. It’s great that people can come in and experience the space and really see what's possible.”

Kitchen Studio was the first company in New Zealand to offer in-home consultations, a service that remains central to its approach today. Designers work closely with clients to understand their needs, develop a detailed brief, and create tailored design concepts.

While kitchens remain the core focus, the team also designs custom cabinetry for wardrobes, laundries, and household joinery.

New Zealand’s most trusted kitchen brand, Kitchen Studio has built its reputation over more than 40 years. Every kitchen comes with a written 10-year warranty, fully transferable should a property be sold, and all client deposits are protected.

The Dunedin franchise is part of a national network of 16 locally owned and operated showrooms.

“I’ve always valued what Kitchen Studio stands for,” Chris says. “It’s more than a trusted brand; it’s a wider family with a huge depth of knowledge. Some of the group have been in the industry since 1989, so there’s an incredible support network to draw on.”

That support proved invaluable when the McCormack's officially took ownership in August 2024.

Balancing business ownership with family life has presented challenges, but the couple say their work-life balance continues to improve.

The team finds satisfaction in guiding clients through the design process and delivering high-quality kitchens.

“There’s something really special about going on that journey with a client,” Alyse says. “By the final sign-off, they often feel like friends. You walk away feeling genuinely proud of what you’ve achieved together.”

For those contemplating installing a new kitchen, the owners of Kitchen Studio Dunedin have some excellent advice: get in touch and have that initial discussion.

“Come in and see us first,” Alyse says. “People sometimes try to do too much on their own before reaching out. We’re always happy to help and talk through ideas.”