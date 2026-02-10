SHANNON FARM MARKS NEW MILESTONE WITH LANDMARK OFFER

Shannon Farm, the Central Otago Lakes District’s newest lifestyle destination, is marking the issue of titles on its first stages with an extraordinary offer on six newly-titled sections.

The properties in the sold out Cherry Grove and the current stage of Orchard Grove – now almost fully subscribed – are in the final process of receiving title, with major site preparation works now completed and approved. Work has also started on the development’s showhome village, with over a dozen of the region’s leading homebuilders preparing to create their showcase designs, highlighting the range of living styles possible at Shannon Farm.

To celebrate the milestone, Shannon Farm is offering $50,000 off the final six sections in the current release of Orchard Grove properties. This offer is only available for a strictly limited time, with sections required to be under contract by 28th February 2026 to qualify.

Orchard View opportunity

The six newly-titled sections represent some of the best options within this release of Orchard View properties. This fantastic neighbourhood offers extensive space, significant views and a unique connection to the rest of the community

Ranging from 1,500m2 to over 1,700m2, five of the spacious sections on offer provide convenient access to the Cromwell township, coupled with expansive luxury living. The properties also border Village Green, a character neighbourhood at the heart of Shannon Farm, putting them within a short stroll of Shannon Farm’s central recreation area and dedicated mountain bike trail.

The final property available within this special offer extends to almost 3,000m2, providing a grandstand view of the valley and mountains beyond, with plenty of space to design your ultimate Central lifestyle retreat.

Masterplanned development

Spread across five distinctive neighbourhoods, each designed to celebrate the unique aspects of the property and the region, Shannon Farm is setting a new standard for lifestyle living. Covering more than 140 hectares, the design of the new community is uncompromising on both quality and space, ensuring every property provides the opportunity to enjoy the very best the area has to offer.

Shannon Farm has been established by multi-award-winning local developer Infinity Investment Group – the company behind some of Wānaka’s best known lifestyle developments.

Central as it should be

Infinity chief executive Paul Croft says Shannon Farm is setting a new benchmark for the region.

“Shannon Farm is centrally located, enabling you to enjoy every aspect of the region we love – whether it's the laid-back lifestyle, the endless opportunities for adventure and excitement, or some of the finest food and wine in the country,” says Paul.

“But what’s unique about the area is that it also gives you the time to soak up the incredible Central lifestyle. There’s no rush, there’s no traffic congestion, there’s no pressured pace, making you feel like you’ve swapped one urban centre for another. This is truly Central as it should be.”

Long-term value

Even aside from this month’s never to be repeated prices, Paul says Shannon Farm also offers extraordinary long-term value for someone investing in the lifestyle development.

“You really need to compare what you are getting for your money – particularly in terms of the space on offer, with Shannon Farm typically offering significantly greater land area for a comparable price of other sections in the region. But you’re also getting so much more in terms of the quality of the development, the attention to design and building spaces, and the range of features.”

“And that’s before you factor in the growing range of hospitality and entertainment options in the town and surrounding area, the convenient services, and the amazing natural playground – with its lake, vineyards and wineries, golf courses and cycle trails – all on your doorstep.”

“It all adds up to an incredible package – and for February only – at an absolutely amazing price.”

The final six fully-titled properties at Shannon Farm are now available. The $50,000 off offer is only applicable to sections under contract by 28th February 2026. Terms and conditions apply. Visit www.shannonfarm.co.nz for details.