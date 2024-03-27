7 Lothian Street - Stylish and Chic with Villa Charm

Māori Hill - 7 Lothian Street

By Negotiation

Presenting 7 Lothian Street, an immaculately presented elegant villa in unmatched Māori Hill. Awarding beautifully appointed interiors and landscaped grounds, perfectly cohesive with the era of the home; a rare opportunity to own something truly special.

Meticulously renovated and maintained; you'll love the attention to detail, contemporary-classic design, and next level comforts of home this timeless villa effortlessly bestows.Interior features:

An open plan configuration in the light-filled living, kitchen, and dining with outdoor flow.

Panelled cabinetry, butlers sink, and quality appliances in the exquisite, classic-contemporary kitchen.

A laundry area with ample storage and tub.

Three spacious bedrooms, two with storage, all with a relaxed feel.

Two tiled bathrooms (an ensuite and main bathroom); both beautifully presented with contemporary fittings, fixtures and underfloor heating.

Full double glazing and substantial insulation, gas hot water, updated wiring, quality window dressings and light fittings, a carefully considered, cohesive colour palette, plus a floor mounted heat pump and ambient escea gas fire.

Awarding a north-facing patio area with built-in seating and ample space; you'll love the sun and exceptional outdoor liveability.

Exterior features:

A timeless villa facade with covered veranda; the picket fence and paved entry adds a note of nostalgic charm.

Easy-care landscaping; perfectly harmonious with the era of the home.

Well-maintained weatherboard cladding and Colorsteel roof.

An exceptional Māori Hill location! Within effortless reach of popular schools, cafes, and public transport, and approximately 2.5km to the CBD or University of Otago; the locality and lifestyle on offer is second to none!

An exceptional villa in unmatched Māori Hill, a truly special property you'll immediately adore. Call anytime for a viewing.

Features

Lifestyle

Heating

Section

Location

