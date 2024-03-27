7 Lothian Street - Stylish and Chic with Villa Charm

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Māori Hill - 7 Lothian Street
By Negotiation
Presenting 7 Lothian Street, an immaculately presented elegant villa in unmatched Māori Hill. Awarding beautifully appointed interiors and landscaped grounds, perfectly cohesive with the era of the home; a rare opportunity to own something truly special.
Meticulously renovated and maintained; you'll love the attention to detail, contemporary-classic design, and next level comforts of home this timeless villa effortlessly bestows.Interior features:
- An open plan configuration in the light-filled living, kitchen, and dining with outdoor flow.
- Panelled cabinetry, butlers sink, and quality appliances in the exquisite, classic-contemporary kitchen.
- A laundry area with ample storage and tub.
- Three spacious bedrooms, two with storage, all with a relaxed feel.
- Two tiled bathrooms (an ensuite and main bathroom); both beautifully presented with contemporary fittings, fixtures and underfloor heating.
- Full double glazing and substantial insulation, gas hot water, updated wiring, quality window dressings and light fittings, a carefully considered, cohesive colour palette, plus a floor mounted heat pump and ambient escea gas fire.
Awarding a north-facing patio area with built-in seating and ample space; you'll love the sun and exceptional outdoor liveability.
Exterior features:
- A timeless villa facade with covered veranda; the picket fence and paved entry adds a note of nostalgic charm.
- Easy-care landscaping; perfectly harmonious with the era of the home.
- Well-maintained weatherboard cladding and Colorsteel roof.
- An exceptional Māori Hill location! Within effortless reach of popular schools, cafes, and public transport, and approximately 2.5km to the CBD or University of Otago; the locality and lifestyle on offer is second to none!
An exceptional villa in unmatched Māori Hill, a truly special property you'll immediately adore. Call anytime for a viewing.
Features
For more details including Open Home Times Click Here
For more details contact Alice Munro