Fringe Chat is a preview and review show with live studio interviews with our fabulous host Terry MacTavish. A small taste of what's happening in the 2021 Dunedin Fringe.

For a full programme visit www.dunedinfringe.nz

Episode 1: For the first episode of Fringe Chat, host Terry MacTavish is joined by Festival Director Gareth McMillan to talk about what to look forward to in this year's Fringe.