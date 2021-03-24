Fringe Chat Episode 2

Fringe Chat is a preview and review show with live studio interviews with our fabulous host Terry MacTavish. A small taste of what's happening in the 2021 Dunedin Fringe.

For a full programme visit www.dunedinfringe.nz

Episode 2: Artist Ewan McDougall and virtual reality expert Clair Hughes will be chatting to Terry about their exhibition Unreal, and before Terry takes us along to experience the Bathroom Self(ie) exhibition in the Wall St Mall toilets.