Fringe Chat Episode 5

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Fringe Chat is a preview and review show with live studio interviews with our fabulous host Terry MacTavish. A small taste of what's happening in the 2021 Dunedin Fringe.
For a full programme visit www.dunedinfringe.nz
Episode 5: Comedian Tom Sainsbury chats to Terry about coming to perform in Dunedin, before Terry reviews The Changing Shed, a new autobiographical theatre piece about growing up gay in rural Otago in the 70s.