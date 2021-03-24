Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Fringe Chat Episode 5

    Fringe Chat is a preview and review show with live studio interviews with our fabulous host Terry MacTavish. A small taste of what's happening in the 2021 Dunedin Fringe.

    For a full programme visit www.dunedinfringe.nz

     

    Episode 5: Comedian Tom Sainsbury chats to Terry about coming to perform in Dunedin, before Terry reviews The Changing Shed, a new autobiographical theatre piece about growing up gay in rural Otago in the 70s.
     
