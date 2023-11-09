A Mesmerising Canvas

257 Bannockburn Road, Cromwell, Central Otago

Strategically positioned via a winding tree-lined driveway, the presence of this beautifully crafted home certainly imparts a statement on arrival. With a French Provincial feel both inside and out, this modern home exudes character.

The sizeable fully developed 7,331m² section has been landscaped to take advantage of the stunning water views and beyond but also offers a sanctuary amongst the 54 mature olive trees and 40 fruit and nut trees.

This is a sophisticated 337m² home thoughtfully configured, with numerous stunning features flaunted from end to end of the home.

Spanning two levels the layout offers four double bedrooms, three with ensuites and the fourth being very large, in a loft like design above the garage, ideal for many uses.

Up the bespoke Macrocarpa staircase is the generous master suite with views that you will never tire of. This area also includes a walk-in robe, plus a separate built-in robe, office area and ensuite with a large walk-in tiled shower.

The heart of the home is the farm-like kitchen with stainless steel bench tops and a walk-in pantry. Prepare your meals while enjoying the views through the bi-fold window that can only be a cook’s delight and enjoy seamless flow to the sheltered outdoor entertaining areas.

The two living areas offer a calm haven with the neutral colour scheme tying in perfectly with the rustic polished concrete floor. The timber framed home is infilled with strawbales creating thick, well-insulated walls.

An efficient solar powered gas boosted underfloor heating system and woodburner ensures a lovely ambience during the cooler months. The current owners built this home in 2008 and have spent the last 15 years creating this exceptional treasure. With the bike trail at your front door, this property is certainly in a sought-after location. This is a home that delivers so much.

Inspection is by appointment. For further information and photos click the following link: www.edinburghrealty.co.nz/listing/CR1549 To arrange a time to view contact Kate Elder on 0272230076