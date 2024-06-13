DSO - Journeys concert

DSO Principal Guest Conductor James Judd and our three distinguished soloists (Alistair Fraser - Taoka Pūoro, Vesa-Matti Leppänen – Violin, Jonathan Lemalu – Bass) take us on journeys to other times and places.

This concert is a celebration of Matariki, and is part of Ōtepoti Dunedin's Puaka Matariki Festival. Our concert starts with Rerenga in which composer Michael Norris melds the sound worlds that Captain Cook would have experienced: Māori taoka pūoro, the seascapes, the birdsong, and the lapping of waves. The composer adds another layer of sound by sending the taoka pūoro sounds "swirling" through the hall by means of live electronics. This outstanding work was awarded the 2020 SOUNZ Contemporary Award.

Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5 evokes not only eighteenth-century Austria, but also Turkish culture, fashionable at the time that Mozart composed this violin concerto.

Reaching into Germany’s past is Mahler’s Des Knaben Wunderhorn (The Boy’s Magic Horn), and the songs’ German folk texts reflect on the universal and timeless themes of nature, love, life and death.

Finally, in Sibelius’s Symphony No. 7, we experience music of ‘unearthly beauty’ and ‘transcendent peacefulness’. This one movement symphony displays Siblelius’s signature brooding harmonies and powerful brass, and it ends with a peaceful and calm resolution.

For more information please visit https://www.dso.org.nz/events/journeys