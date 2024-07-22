Contemporary living in breathtaking Bannockburn.

48 Lynn Lane, Bannockburn, Central Otago

$1,850,000

Take the time to view this superb property that the current owners have fastidiously developed over the last four years. A fantastic house and section that provides ample car parking and storage to keep everyone in the family happy. The attention to detail throughout this property is impressive and you will immediately feel relaxed upon entering the beautiful family home.

Thoughtfully designed with the busy family in mind, this spacious haven enjoys expansive interconnected living, perfect for family gatherings, dining, and special occasions. The separate lounge is an ideal retreat for both the kids and adults and is set up as a media room with an in-built projector and large screen for this purpose. From the sun-drenched living area, the view is sublime, and this continues when you move out to the stunning entertainment area that includes a large in-built fire. What a spot to unwind at the end of the day! Moving back inside the designer kitchen includes two side by side ovens, gas hob and walk-in pantry ensuring brilliant storage.

Your accommodation needs will not disappoint either with four double bedrooms. The master includes an elegant ensuite with a double-headed tiled shower and other quality fitouts, a generous walk-in robe and doors opening to the deck that enjoy the stunning views on offer. The well-appointed classy family bathroom services the rest of the home with a tiled double-headed shower, bath, vanity and separate toilet. An internal access double garage with laundry completes the picture.

The manicured landscaped grounds are established and further enhance the property. A wood shed and garden shed keep everything tidy and at your fingertips. The garden has a designated vegetable area, fruit trees and paths that make it a breeze to maintain along with two automatic irrigation systems.

Viewing this property is essential if you have been looking for a lifestyle move to Bannockburn. There is a lot on offer here with this property. It won't disappoint.

Kate Elder