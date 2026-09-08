While winter still has its grips on us, occasional warm days are reminding us that spring is here.

The first daffodils are starting to poke through and there is blossom on some trees which lift our spirits if not the temperature.

It is also the time when we start to crave the crispness of a lettuce salad and the snap of asparagus, but find our spring produce has yet to catch up.

So, giving new life to the root vegetables and leafy greens that are still cheap and plentiful will have to do for a little while longer.

Christchurch’s Two Raw Sisters Margo and Rosa have done just that with their new recipe book How We Cook providing plenty of options to swap out ingredients to suit what you have available.

Alison Lambert has sought inspiration from her childhood and created a collection of shellfish and fish dishes cooked simply with plenty of fresh spring flavours from herbs, while Jo Elwin has taken winter vegetables and fruit and lightened them up, giving them a new lease of life.

Winter has also been tough for many who have struggled with illness and the loss of loved ones. Allyson Gofton, the face of the Food in a Minute television campaign, believes a foodie gift can go a long way to show people you love you are thinking of them. She shares some recipes from her book Give — a fundraiser for breast cancer research.

Meanwhile, our wine writer Mark Henderson believes it is time to pop the cork on those “special occasion” wines, as life can be too short and enjoying the wine with friends and family is what it is all about.

I hope everyone’s recipes and advice lift your spirits as we go into spring.

Rebecca

Lifestyle editor