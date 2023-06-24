Projects ranging from a humble hut in the mountains to a brick-encased substation have been recognised as the best buildings in the South for 2023, PIJF cadet reporter Tim Scott reports on this year’s Southern Architecture Awards.

A total of 24 architecture projects, stretching from Queenstown to Invercargill, were announced as winners of the 2023 Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects Southern Awards, at the Athenaeum Hall in Arrowtown yesterday.

The jury was composed of Shayna Payne of Respond Architects, Meiling Honson of Jasmax, Andrew Kissell of bell + co architecture and interior designer Jewell Cassells.

Ms Payne said a lot of the projects expressed a desire to connect to nature, being finished with an abundance of natural Central Otago colour palettes.

Raw steel, natural leather, blue stone and darker tones stood out and timber excelled as the material of choice this year due to a shortage of plasterboard.

"We were overwhelmed by the attention to detail, the natural beauty and projects that excelled beyond our imaginations."

"We witnessed responses to small budgets, heritage stories, work spaces for students or professionals and a transformation within architecture due to Covid," Ms Payne said.

The quality of the competition was already at such a high bar, it was tricky for the jury to make a final decision, she said.

Winners by category

Education: Otago Polytechnic O Block — Stage 1 & 2, by McCoy and Wixon Architects.

Enduring: Southern Aurora Substation (1972), by Allingham, Harrison & Partners; Don Street Medical Centre (1956), by Monica F. Barham & Cecil V. Barham, Barham & Barham Architects.

Heritage: OUSA University Bookshop redevelopment, by McCoy and Wixon Architects; Bell Hill Apartments by New Heritage.

Hospitality: The Great Glenorchy Alpine Basecamp, by RTA Studio and Bureaux in association.

Housing: Dalefield House by Anna-Marie Chin Architects; Remarkable Crib, by Assembly Architects; Rock Solid, by Assembly Architects; Ophir House, by C Nott Architects; Matagouri Drive, by Fearon Hay Architects; Wanaka Urban Bach, by Hyndman Taylor Architects; Maunga Ora, by Mason & Wales Architects; Closeburn Lodge, by Mason & Wales Architects; Winding Roof House, by Rafe Maclean Architects; Owens House, by Rafe Maclean Architects.

Housing Alterations and Additions: Lake House, by Anna-Marie Chin Architects; The Pool, by yoke.

Housing Multi Unit: Toiora Cohousing Development, by Architype; Upton Street Townhouses, by Condon Scott Architects.

Interior Architecture: University of Otago — science divisional offices, by McCoy and Wixon Architects.

Public Architecture: Te Atamira, by Ignite Architects; Whare Mahana (Luggate Memorial Centre), by Salmond Architecture, Hiberna Construction and WSP (Structural, Services).

Small Project Architecture: Manuka Causeway, by McAuliffe Stevens.