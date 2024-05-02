NZ Fashion Week cancelled for 2024

A model walks the runway during the Zambesi show at last year's New Zealand Fashion Week. Photo: Rita Chen Hu/WireImage via Getty Images

New Zealand Fashion Week has been cancelled for 2024.

The event, a fixture on Auckland's fashion calendar, was to be held in August.

However, the economic downturn and pressure on consumer spending had led to the decision to hold the event every two years, instead of every year, New Zealand Fashion Week owner Feroz Ali said.

The next event was expected to take place in Auckland the second half of 2025.

"The reality is that consumer confidence is at an all-time low and the fashion retail industry has been particularly affected by the reduced consumer spending," Ali said.

"Although we had a strong cohort of committed designers, we didn't have enough for a robust weeklong schedule to make the event viable this year."

Designers had said they needed dedicated time and space to focus on their core retail business, he said.

"With such strong economic headwinds, it has become clear this year is a time for consolidation.

"A pause will also allow time for the Wynyard Quarter crossing bridge to be repaired, its continued closure presenting a significant challenge for public attendance and access to the Viaduct Events Centre."

Covid-19 led to a four-year hiatus for the event and it only returned to the calendar last year.

Ali said that was a "triumphant and successful return" that demonstrated the event's popular appeal.

However, "transitioning to a long-term biennial programme reflects the mindful shift we see within Aotearoa's fashion industry", he said.

"Staging the event less frequently is a more strategic allocation of resources and enables the sector in achieving its sustainability goals, an important consideration for designers as well as our own values.

"We are confident that the revised schedule, delivered with the support of our partners, will work well for the industry and Auckland events calendar."

Organisers would provide updates on 2025 dates in the coming months, he said.

Designers to show last year included Dunedin's Nom*d, Zambesi, Kate Sylvester, Juliette Hogan, Kathryn Wilson and Campbell Luke.