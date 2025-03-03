Sculptural, shiny gowns on red carpet

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Wicked star Ariana Grande walked the Oscars red carpet in sculptural flared pink top and a tulle skirt by Schiaparelli, one of several actors to make bold fashion statements at this year's Academy Awards.
Whoopi Goldberg wore a shiny blue gown with a flared skirt, while British actress Yasmin Finney sported a black dress featuring feathery attachments that shot over her head.
A Complete Unknown star Elle Fanning chose a lacy white gown with a full skirt and black belt, while The Brutalist best supporting actress nominee Felicity Jones wore a silver dress with slits and a tie around the waist.
Demi Moore, nominated in the best actress category for The Substance, wore a sparkling silver gown with a train flowing behind her.
Zoe Saldana, who won best supporting actress for her turn in Emilia Perez, wore a multi-tiered maroon dress with a sparkling top and long gloves on her arms.
A Complete Unknown best supporting actress nominee Monica Barbaro won a voluminous high-waisted pink skirt with a sparkly top.
Among the men, the black tuxedo was popular and Oscars host Conan O'Brien sported one.
But Jeff Goldblum picked a white jacket and a floral purple shirt with purple flowers attached to his lapel.
A Complete Unknown best actor nominee Timothee Chalamet chose a lemon yellow suit and shirt.
Comedian Bowen Yang wore a pink shirt and an embroidered leather jacket with no tie.
The creators behind the animated film Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl carried props related to their film, and one of the directors of the documentary feature about Ukraine, Porcelain War, carried a small dog in his arms.