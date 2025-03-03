Sculptural, shiny gowns on red carpet

Wicked star Ariana Grande walked the Oscars red carpet in sculptural flared pink top and a tulle skirt by Schiaparelli, one of several actors to make bold fashion statements at this year's Academy Awards.

Whoopi Goldberg wore a shiny blue gown with a flared skirt, while British actress Yasmin Finney sported a black dress featuring feathery attachments that shot over her head.

Whoopi Goldberg wears a Christian Siriano creation. Photo: Reuters

A Complete Unknown star Elle Fanning chose a lacy white gown with a full skirt and black belt, while The Brutalist best supporting actress nominee Felicity Jones wore a silver dress with slits and a tie around the waist.

Demi Moore, nominated in the best actress category for The Substance, wore a sparkling silver gown with a train flowing behind her.

Zoe Saldana, who won best supporting actress for her turn in Emilia Perez, wore a multi-tiered maroon dress with a sparkling top and long gloves on her arms.

A Complete Unknown best supporting actress nominee Monica Barbaro won a voluminous high-waisted pink skirt with a sparkly top.

Penelope Cruz, who presented an award wore, looked elegant in Chanel. Photo: Reuters

Halle Berry wore a strapless silver gown with shiny small tiles running down the dress, while Gal Gadot chose a bright red gown with a full skirt.

Among the men, the black tuxedo was popular and Oscars host Conan O'Brien sported one.

But Jeff Goldblum picked a white jacket and a floral purple shirt with purple flowers attached to his lapel.

A Complete Unknown best actor nominee Timothee Chalamet chose a lemon yellow suit and shirt.

Jeff Goldblum matched his lilac shirt with a flamboyant boutonniere. Photo: Reuters

Colman Domingo, nominated for best actor for Sing Sing, amped up his look with a bright red jacket and shirt and black lapels to go with the black trousers.

Comedian Bowen Yang wore a pink shirt and an embroidered leather jacket with no tie.

The creators behind the animated film Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl carried props related to their film, and one of the directors of the documentary feature about Ukraine, Porcelain War, carried a small dog in his arms.