Fashion takes a slow turn

A successful Slow Fashion and Natural Beauty evening was hosted at the Business Hive last Thursday by Just One Thing Waitaki (JOT) Sustainability Group .

Jot Waitaki Sustainability Group co-creators Ann Brown and Ruth Davison said they gathered some "very creative people" to showcase their skills.

Over 50 people enjoyed a clothes swap and vintage clothing sale.

"The Salvation Army and St John’s op shops had a range of wonderful natural fibre clothes and explained where the money goes when we buy second-hand treasures from them.

"There were menders, darners and a demonstration on how to make exquisite rugs out of old clothes.

"The natural beauty workshops were very popular with people making soaps and shaving balms," Mrs Davison said.

The event showcased how people could keep their clothes in circulation for longer and cut down on the damage caused by fast fashion, Mrs Brown said.

The evening was vibrant and filled with positive and creative ideas.

"Everyone had a wonderful time connecting and sharing their knowledge, skills and amazing slow fashion outfits," she said.