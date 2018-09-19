Columbus' gluten-free cherry ripe

Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Ingredients

Base

200g gluten-free flour

½ cup cocoa, sifted

1 cup desiccated coconut

½ cup caster sugar

280g butter, melted

2 eggs, lightly beaten

Filling

3 cups glace cherries

3⅓ cups desiccated coconut

1 cup sweetened condensed milk

1 Tbsp vanilla

3 cups frozen raspberries

Ganache

500g chocolate

250ml fresh cream

Method

Heat oven to 150degC, grease and line a sandwich tin with baking paper.

Base

Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Then press into tin and bake for 15 minutes or until firm to the touch. Cool.

Filling

Place cherries in a food processor and blitz until finely chopped. Add the rest of the ingredients and mix together. Spread filling over the base and bake for 30-35 minutes until slightly golden.

Ganache

Melt chocolate and cream over a double boiler and stir until smooth.

Pour ganache over slice and leave to cool. Then slice into preferred sized pieces and let set in fridge.

Recipe requested by Annette Rose, Dunedin. Recipe provided by Columbus Cafe at Mitre 10 Mega Dunedin.

