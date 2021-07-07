Harbourside Grill cheese scones

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
50g cold butter
1 tsp salt
1 tsp pepper
2 tsp baking powder
2 cups grated tasty cheese
1 cup whole fat milk
1 egg yolk (for eggwash)
Method
Preheat your oven to 180degC on bake.
In a mixing bowl add flour, butter, salt, pepper and baking powder and work with your fingers until the mixture reaches a breadcrumb consistency (be careful not to melt butter). Alternatively you could use a food processor and blitz. Now add cheese and milk and mix into a dough.
Shape the dough into a wheel about 2 inches thick, cut into quarters and eggwash. Place on to a lined baking sheet and put into oven for 21 minutes.
Serve warm with plenty of butter.
Recipe provided by Harbourside Grill, Dunedin. Requested by George Neame.
