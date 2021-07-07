Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Harbourside Grill cheese scones

    Photo: Gregor Richardson
    2 cups flour

    50g cold butter

    1 tsp salt

    1 tsp pepper

    2 tsp baking powder

    2 cups grated tasty cheese

    1 cup whole fat milk

    1 egg yolk (for eggwash)

    Method

    Preheat your oven to 180degC on bake.

    In a mixing bowl add flour, butter, salt, pepper and baking powder and work with your fingers until the mixture reaches a breadcrumb consistency (be careful not to melt butter). Alternatively you could use a food processor and blitz. Now add cheese and milk and mix into a dough.

    Shape the dough into a wheel about 2 inches thick, cut into quarters and eggwash. Place on to a lined baking sheet and put into oven for 21 minutes.

    Serve warm with plenty of butter.

    Recipe provided by Harbourside Grill, Dunedin. Requested by George Neame.

    • If you have enjoyed a dish in an Otago cafe or restaurant and would like the recipe, write to Ask a Chef, Features, Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, Dunedin, or email odt.features@odt.co.nz, including your name, address and a daytime telephone number, and we will request it.
