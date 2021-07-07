Harbourside Grill cheese scones

Photo: Gregor Richardson

2 cups flour

50g cold butter

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

2 tsp baking powder

2 cups grated tasty cheese

1 cup whole fat milk

1 egg yolk (for eggwash)

Method

Preheat your oven to 180degC on bake.

In a mixing bowl add flour, butter, salt, pepper and baking powder and work with your fingers until the mixture reaches a breadcrumb consistency (be careful not to melt butter). Alternatively you could use a food processor and blitz. Now add cheese and milk and mix into a dough.

Shape the dough into a wheel about 2 inches thick, cut into quarters and eggwash. Place on to a lined baking sheet and put into oven for 21 minutes.

Serve warm with plenty of butter.

Recipe provided by Harbourside Grill, Dunedin. Requested by George Neame.