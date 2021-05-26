Baked persimmon with cinnamon and orange

Serves 4

4 firm, ripe fuyu persimmons

3 Tbsp honey

1 orange, peel and juice

1 cinnamon stick

⅓ cup water

Method

Heat the oven to 190degC. Wash the persimmons and place in an oven-proof dish.

Mix the honey, water and orange juice and pour over the persimmons. Add the cinnamon and orange peel.

Cover loosely with baking paper and tin foil.

Bake for 40 minutes or until the fruit is tender.

I like to slice off the top and serve with vanilla ice cream or yoghurt and drizzle with the delicious syrup. I like to eat it with a spoon so I can scoop the warm, thick sticky pulp.