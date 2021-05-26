Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Baked persimmon with cinnamon and orange

    By Alison Lambert
    Persimmons are back in the fruit section. I like to cook them and use the pulp for sweet and savoury dishes. Here, I am using the sweeter fuyu variety, which looks more round and dumpy and seems to be more readily available. 

    Serves 4

    4 firm, ripe fuyu persimmons

    3 Tbsp honey

    1 orange, peel and juice

    1 cinnamon stick

    ⅓ cup water

    Method

    Heat the oven to 190degC. Wash the persimmons and place in an oven-proof dish.

    Mix the honey, water and orange juice and pour over the persimmons. Add the cinnamon and orange peel.

    Cover loosely with baking paper and tin foil.

    Bake for 40 minutes or until the fruit is tender.

    I like to slice off the top and serve with vanilla ice cream or yoghurt and drizzle with the delicious syrup. I like to eat it with a spoon so I can scoop the warm, thick sticky pulp.

