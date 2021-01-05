BBQ Sumac Lamb Rump with Orange Couscous

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
"Wishing you all an amazing summer break with delicious food!"
Ready in 40 mins
Serves 2
COUSCOUS SALAD
100g couscous
1 tsp smoked paprika
2 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp onion powder
½ tsp ground coriander
¼ tsp ground cinnamon
¼ tsp ground cardamom
¾ cup chicken stock
¼ tsp salt
1 drizzle of oil
1 Lebanese cucumber, diced
1/4 red onion, finely diced
1 orange, zested and sliced
50g baby spinach
LAMB
300g lamb rump whole
1 drizzle of oil
20g chopped pistachios
½ tsp sumac
To serve
50g feta cheese, crumbled
1 bunch mint, leaves picked
2 Tbsp yoghurt
METHOD
1. Before you start
Preheat barbecue grill to medium (if using).
2. Cook the couscous
Add the couscous and spices to a small, dry pot and cook for 1-2 minutes, until fragrant. Add the stock, salt and oil and bring to the boil. Once boiling turn off heat, cover and leave for 5 minutes, then fluff up the grains with a fork. Set aside.
3. Prep salad
Prep the cucumber and onion. Zest the orange, then cut flesh into 1cm segments. Add all to a medium-sized bowl along with the spinach.
4. Prep garnishes
Prep the feta and mint.
5. Prep & cook lamb
Pat the lamb dry, season with salt and pepper and toss with oil. Cook lamb on a barbecue grill for 7-10 minutes each side for medium-rare (depending on thickness), or until cooked to your liking. Rest, covered for 5 minutes. Alternatively, cook the lamb in a medium-sized fry-pan on medium-high heat.
6. To finish
Add the cooked couscous to a bowl with salad, toss to combine and season to taste with salt and pepper. Slice the lamb thinly against the grain and season with salt and pepper. Mix the pistachios and sumac together, then sprinkle over the lamb and toss to coat.
7. Serve
— Recipes developed for My Food Bag’s new bag My Choice