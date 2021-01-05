Cookbook author and cook Nadia Lim is enjoying the seasons at her new home in Arrowtown.

"I love summer for all the fresh, beautiful and plentiful produce it brings. The barbecue is a main focus for these, as is light and lower-calorie summery salads and dishes. I love that these recipes are all bursting with flavour and are designed to complement the perfect Kiwi summer.

"Wishing you all an amazing summer break with delicious food!"

Ready in 40 mins

Serves 2

BBQ Sumac Lamb Rump with Orange Couscous

COUSCOUS SALAD

100g couscous

1 tsp smoked paprika

2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp onion powder

½ tsp ground coriander

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground cardamom

¾ cup chicken stock

¼ tsp salt

1 drizzle of oil

1 Lebanese cucumber, diced

1/4 red onion, finely diced

1 orange, zested and sliced

50g baby spinach

LAMB

300g lamb rump whole

1 drizzle of oil

20g chopped pistachios

½ tsp sumac

To serve

50g feta cheese, crumbled

1 bunch mint, leaves picked

2 Tbsp yoghurt

METHOD

1. Before you start

Preheat barbecue grill to medium (if using).

2. Cook the couscous

Add the couscous and spices to a small, dry pot and cook for 1-2 minutes, until fragrant. Add the stock, salt and oil and bring to the boil. Once boiling turn off heat, cover and leave for 5 minutes, then fluff up the grains with a fork. Set aside.

3. Prep salad

Prep the cucumber and onion. Zest the orange, then cut flesh into 1cm segments. Add all to a medium-sized bowl along with the spinach.

4. Prep garnishes

Prep the feta and mint.

5. Prep & cook lamb

Pat the lamb dry, season with salt and pepper and toss with oil. Cook lamb on a barbecue grill for 7-10 minutes each side for medium-rare (depending on thickness), or until cooked to your liking. Rest, covered for 5 minutes. Alternatively, cook the lamb in a medium-sized fry-pan on medium-high heat.

6. To finish

Add the cooked couscous to a bowl with salad, toss to combine and season to taste with salt and pepper. Slice the lamb thinly against the grain and season with salt and pepper. Mix the pistachios and sumac together, then sprinkle over the lamb and toss to coat.

7. Serve

— Recipes developed for My Food Bag’s new bag My Choice