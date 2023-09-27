Breakfast muffins

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Makes 12-14
Prep time 15min
Cook time 20min
Skill easy
I love a good muffin and they are a great on-the-go snack to keep you going. I had carrots and apples lying around, added some dried fruit and you could also add nuts or seeds if you have them on hand. Quick to make and also freeze well.
Ingredients
365g flour
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
¼ tsp salt
½ tsp ground cinnamon
2 (210g) grated carrot
1 apple, cored and grated
240ml neutral oil
250g sugar
3 large eggs
1 tsp vanilla extract
80g shredded coconut
85g dried cranberries or raisins
Method
Preheat oven 200°C
Line the muffin tins with paper liners or grease well with oil and flour.
Sift the dry ingredients together in one bowl.
In another bowl mix the oil and sugar and whisk until light and creamy.
Add the eggs one at a time and beat well after each addition.
Add the vanilla and beat to combine.
Add the sifted dry ingredients and gently mix until just combined.
Add the grated carrot, apple, cranberries and half the coconut and mix gently to combine.
Spoon the mixture into the prepared tins so they are ¾ full. Sprinkle over the remaining coconut and bake for 20 minutes or until the centre springs back when lightly touched.
Cool in the tins for 10 minutes before removing and cooling on a rack.