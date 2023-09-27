Breakfast muffins

Photo: Simon Lambert

Makes 12-14

Prep time 15min

Cook time 20min

Skill easy

I love a good muffin and they are a great on-the-go snack to keep you going. I had carrots and apples lying around, added some dried fruit and you could also add nuts or seeds if you have them on hand. Quick to make and also freeze well.

Ingredients

365g flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

¼ tsp salt

½ tsp ground cinnamon

2 (210g) grated carrot

1 apple, cored and grated

240ml neutral oil

250g sugar

3 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

80g shredded coconut

85g dried cranberries or raisins

Method

Preheat oven 200°C

Line the muffin tins with paper liners or grease well with oil and flour.

Sift the dry ingredients together in one bowl.

In another bowl mix the oil and sugar and whisk until light and creamy.

Add the eggs one at a time and beat well after each addition.

Add the vanilla and beat to combine.

Add the sifted dry ingredients and gently mix until just combined.

Add the grated carrot, apple, cranberries and half the coconut and mix gently to combine.

Spoon the mixture into the prepared tins so they are ¾ full. Sprinkle over the remaining coconut and bake for 20 minutes or until the centre springs back when lightly touched.

Cool in the tins for 10 minutes before removing and cooling on a rack.