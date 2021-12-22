Broad bean pasta

PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT

Serves4

Broad beans and summer go hand in hand for me.My father always grew them and I remember fondly podding them for dinner. I have combined my love for fresh broad beans and my love for a good bowl of pasta. For best results you do need to shell the beans as they become tender and more flavourful (it is worth it).

Ingredients

250g podded broad beans

1 clove garlic

4 leaves lovage (optional)

8 leaves fresh garden mint

1 sprig fresh marjoram or oregano (1 tsp leaves)

1 lemon, zest and juice

30g parmesan or pecorino, finely grated

Extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt and cracked black pepper

Method

Half-fill a medium-sized saucepan with water, add the 2 lovage leaves, and bring to the boil. Add the broad beans and cook for 5 minutes. Drain and refresh under cold water immediately.

When cold, drain and remove the tough outer skin and discard. You want the beautiful green bean. Set aside.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a rolling boil.

Add ⅔ of the shelled broad beans to the bowl of a food processor, add the garlic, zest from half a lemon. Roughly chop the herbs and add to the beans. Add ⅔ of the grated cheese. Season with a ½ tsp sea salt and a generous amount of cracked pepper.

Pulse a few times, add 3 tablespoons of olive oil, a squeeze or two of lemon and pulse lightly once again.

Put the mixture into a large heat proof bowl.

Add the spaghetti to the pot of boiling water, stir to separate and boil the pasta until al dente or follow the directions on the packet.

Place the bowl with the broad bean sauce over the pasta pot to warm through.

When the pasta is ready, drain the pasta, reserving a cup of the water.

Add the pasta to the bean sauce, add the reserved beans and stir to combine. If too dry add a tablespoon of the cooking water at a time until you get a glossy coating sticking to the pasta.

Squeeze over a little lemon juice, add the remaining cheese, stir to combine. Taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary.